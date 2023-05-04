Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 267,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.