Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
