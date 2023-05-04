Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,401,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EFT opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

