Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $179.77 and last traded at $178.82, with a volume of 325218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.

The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

