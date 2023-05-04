Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ECVT opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

