Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

