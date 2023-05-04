Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Shares of ELDN stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
