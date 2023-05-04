Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

