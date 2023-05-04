Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

