Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

