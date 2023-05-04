Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

