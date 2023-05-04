Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

ENLT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

