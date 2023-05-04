EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,274.0 days.

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. EQB has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQGPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

