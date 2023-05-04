Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($1.87). The firm had revenue of C$19.97 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

