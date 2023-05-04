Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EMN opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.