Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 70,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 255,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

