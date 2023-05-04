Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

