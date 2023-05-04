Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $226.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $7,452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,091. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.