Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

