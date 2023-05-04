Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTRG. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.