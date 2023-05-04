Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERFSF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $93.20.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

