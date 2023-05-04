Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Euronav Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Euronav stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Euronav has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
Euronav Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronav (EURN)
