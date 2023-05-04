Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronav Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Euronav has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Stories

