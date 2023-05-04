Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 165598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Specifically, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Everbridge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $972.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.