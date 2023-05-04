eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Earnings Beat

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 353,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 818,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at eXp World

Several analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 70.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 72,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 193.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.