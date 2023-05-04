Expion360 (XPON) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Expion360 to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Expion360 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 Competitors 85 466 1015 51 2.64

Profitability

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Expion360’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expion360 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Expion360 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -105.21% -205.40% -131.08% Expion360 Competitors -162.71% -14.49% -11.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million -$7.54 million -4.58 Expion360 Competitors $713.95 million $6.48 million -8.89

Expion360’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Expion360 competitors beat Expion360 on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

