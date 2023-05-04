Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $129.77 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

