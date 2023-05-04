Financial Comparison: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $983.68 million 8.35 $150.51 million €0.56 ($0.62) 49.61 Alphatec $350.87 million 4.66 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -10.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.49% 15.53% 9.28% Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

Stevanato Group presently has a consensus price target of €29.00 ($31.87), suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Alphatec on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

