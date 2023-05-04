Financial Review: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) vs. Its Peers

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Monte Rosa Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monte Rosa Therapeutics Competitors 1035 4097 11172 172 2.64

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 274.75%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 72.16%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -36.46% -30.76% Monte Rosa Therapeutics Competitors -4,287.04% -143.95% -40.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -$108.50 million -2.14 Monte Rosa Therapeutics Competitors $700.18 million $87.49 million -2.95

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

