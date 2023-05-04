Financial Survey: Safehold (SAFE) and Its Peers

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Safehold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Safehold pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 224.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2566 12499 13642 314 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Safehold currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.13%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Safehold Competitors 8.53% 0.07% 2.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safehold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million -1.66 Safehold Competitors $888.24 million $160.65 million 17.81

Safehold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Safehold competitors beat Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

