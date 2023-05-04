First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Busey were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Busey by 318.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $961.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618 and have sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

