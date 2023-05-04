First National Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$414.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.00 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

First National Financial Price Performance

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

FN opened at C$39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.