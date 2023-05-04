FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

