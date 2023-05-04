Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FVRR stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

