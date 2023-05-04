Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $1.25 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,184,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,469,252 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,251,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,949,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

