Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 135,206 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,418,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,206 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $957,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

