Flushing Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.