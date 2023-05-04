Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $105.00. The company traded as high as $98.61 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 8529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 997,825 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $49,037,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $58,915,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after acquiring an additional 582,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.