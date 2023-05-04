Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

