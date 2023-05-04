Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Forward Air by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

