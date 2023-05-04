Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Lowered to $125.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.