Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $157.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.81. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $159.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

