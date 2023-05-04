Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

Freshworks stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at $258,485,521.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

