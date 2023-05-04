Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of GANX opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $61.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.36. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

