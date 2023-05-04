Gen Digital (GEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Gen Digital to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gen Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

GEN stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gen Digital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

