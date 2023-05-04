Gen Digital (GEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Gen Digital to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gen Digital Stock Down 1.1 %
GEN stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Gen Digital
About Gen Digital
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gen Digital (GEN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.