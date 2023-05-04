General Dynamics Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.