GFL Environmental Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -8.97%.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
