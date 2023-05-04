Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROCK. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROCK opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

