Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.