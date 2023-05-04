Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 630,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,935 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

