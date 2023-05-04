Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

