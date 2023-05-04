Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
NYSE AUMN opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About Golden Minerals
