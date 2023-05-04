Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $124.53 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 42896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

