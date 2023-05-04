Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $124.53 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 42896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.
The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
