Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:GRNT Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Granite Ridge Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

